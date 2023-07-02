Levee En Masse is a States of Siege Series solitaire wargame focused on the wars of the French Revolution from 1789-1802 designed by John Welch. This edition is a Deluxe Edition reprint from Worthington Publishing that brings this classic 2010 game to life by revamping the rules and giving the components a beautiful facelift. Levee En Masse tells the story of the French Revolution through its key events and decision points. You must stop the advances of foreign armies and the counter-revolutionary forces within France itself to defend the virtues of Republicanism.

-Grant