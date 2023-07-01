Death in the Trenches: The Great War 1914-1918 2nd Edition is a strategic-level World War I wargame covering the entire war, from the opening shots in Serbia and Belgium to the final defeat of Germany and Austria-Hungary in 1918. The game is designed to be played, which means the mechanics and rules are easy to play but the strategy and tactics are hard to master. You’ll learn things about World War I you never knew before, and you’ll have to face the same crises the leaders of the Entente and Central Powers did. The original edition of Death in the Trenches published by Schutze Games won the Charles S. Roberts award for Best DTP-Produced Boardgame for 2005.

-Grant