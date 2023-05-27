Another of those deluxe edition 2nd printings from Worthington Publishing was Levee En Masse designed by John Welch. Levee En Masse is a States of Siege Series game that tells the story of the French Revolution through its key events and decision points. The player must stop the advances of foreign armies and counter-revolutionary forces within France to protect the new form of government called Republicanism.

The game takes this political battle to a new level as the player has to fight against both a return to Monarchy and the advance of Despotism through the Emperor and his goal of ruling the world. This is done on a track and players must use their scarce actions to try and push their ideals and suppress the uprisings of the others. If you do this well, you will gain advantages and sometimes you want Despotism to reign as you will gain a benefit from the leadership of Napoleon as you fight off the foreign invading powers of the English, Prussians and Piedmonts. But in the end, victory is only obtained if Republicanism is the final reigning form of government.

I really liked that this game seemed quicker playing than some other States of Siege Series games but it still gave me a meaty feeling with the different aspects. A really great production as well as the cards are absolutely beautiful and the board is well done with the various paintings incorporated into the background.

-Grant