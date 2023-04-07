The March 2023 Monthly Debrief Video (which is our longest Monthly Debrief Video to date coming in at 1:39:39) saw us discussing diceless wargames, or to be more specific games that determine combat without the use of dice. When the topic was suggested, I initially hedged a bit as I was concerned that we would only be able to think of a few. Immediately Combat Commander from GMT Games came to my mind but then in about a second a whole host of games that we have played over the years came flooding back to me and we ended up with a pretty large list.

Also as usual, we covered the games we played in March, which was may more than usual as we attended Basement Con in St. Louis and got in 5 games, and also discussed what we are planning to play and cover during April, which is also quite a few as we are attending Buckeye Game Fest at the end of the month.

We will remind you here that we are fortunate to be continuing our relationship with Noble Knight Games as the sponsor for our Monthly Debrief Video series. In case you don’t know, they specialize in hard to find games but also carry all the new releases. But what makes them truly unique is that you can find some of the rarest games, out of print games, hand made games, imported games from overseas, etc. Thanks to them for their sponsorship and we hope that you will consider them first when looking for the games we cover.

