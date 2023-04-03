We are coming up on 16,000 YouTube Subscribers and decided to do a game giveaway to celebrate this milestone. Hermann Luttmann has agreed to provide a brand new autographed copy of his newest game called By Iron and Blood: The Battle of Koniggratz, July 3, 1866 from White Dog Games. All you have to do is watch the below video, make sure you are subscribed and comment preferably sharing one of your best experiences with a Hermann Luttmann designed game. That is it! We will announce the winner on Monday, April 17th and will respond to your comment on the video so keep your eyes open.

Thanks to all of our subscribers and viewers! We appreciate you watching and sharing your thoughts on this journey with the two of us. Also, thank you to Hermann Luttmann for offering this signed copy of the game.

-Grant