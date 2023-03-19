Alexander has started a new video series on our YouTube Channel called From Cover to Cover where he reads a few books on a subject and then pairs that with a discussion of the book while covering a few games also on the subject. In this first entry in the series, he takes a look at The Reformation and reads Patrick Collinson’s The Reformation and then talks about Here I Stand: Wars of the Reformation 1517-1555 500th Anniversary Edition from GMT Games and Virgin Queen: Wars of Religion 1559-1598 from GMT Games.

-Grant