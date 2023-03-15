The Hunt is an asymmetric duel in which one player assumes the leadership of the British Royal Navy, while the other player represents the German Kriegsmarine. Each player has their own unique deck of cards. In order for the German side to win, it must stay hidden from the British while sinking five cargo ships. The British player must hunt down and fight the Admiral Graf Spee in a final naval battle, in which case the side that ends up with less damage wins. The game uses hidden movement and creates a very tense and engaging experience.

We posted an interview with the designers Matthias Cramer and Engin Kunter and you can read that at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2023/03/13/interview-with-matthias-cramer-and-engin-kunter-designers-of-the-hunt-from-salt-pepper-games-coming-to-gamefound-march-15th/

I also posted a First Impressions style post on the game and you can read that at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2023/03/14/first-impressions-the-hunt-from-salt-pepper-games/

If you are interested in the game, you can back the project by visiting the Gamefound project page at the following link: https://gamefound.com/projects/saltandpepper/the-hunt

-Grant