This past Wednesday evening, Alexander and I were guests on The War Room, which is an open discussion style show with 3 really likeable guys in Rough Swordsman, Tony’s Board Life and IDJester. We spoke with them for about an hour live on YouTube and had a grand time as we discussed all sorts of topics including entry level wargames, the COIN Series, Levy & Campaign Series and the origins of The Players’ Aid. The show lasted 1:08 and went really fast.

-Grant