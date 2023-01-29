While attending the World Boardgaming Championships this year in July, we had the chance to interview many designers about their current and upcoming projects. On our 4th day there, we met up with a new designer Bryan Collars to discuss his upcoming release Crown & Crescent: The Struggle for Independence in South Carolina from Multi-Man Publishing.

We also published a written interview on the blog with Bryan and you can read that at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2022/08/22/interview-with-bryan-collars-designer-of-crown-crescent-the-struggle-for-independence-in-south-carolina-from-multi-man-publishing/

-Grant