The November 2022 Monthly Debrief Video saw us discussing the many designs of Volko Ruhnke the creator of the COIN Series and the new Levy & Campaign Series. We didn’t discuss every game that he has ever designed, but those that we have experience with and enjoyed.

In case you might be interested, many years ago, I published a 2-part interview with Volko covering the genesis and creation of the COIN Series and you can read Part 1 at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2016/08/22/interview-with-coin-series-creator-designer-volko-ruhnke-part-i/

Part 2 is at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2016/08/29/interview-with-coin-series-creator-designer-volko-ruhnke-part-ii/

Also as usual, we covered the games we played in November, which wasn’t nearly as many as we had planned, and discussed what we are planning to play and cover during December.

We will remind you here that we are fortunate to be continuing our relationship with Noble Knight Games as the sponsor for our Monthly Debrief Video series. In case you don’t know, they specialize in hard to find games but also carry all the new releases. But what makes them truly unique is that you can find some of the rarest games, out of print games, hand made games, imported games from overseas, etc. Thanks to them for their sponsorship and we hope that you will consider them first when looking for the games we cover.

-Grant