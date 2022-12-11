While traveling to the World Boardgaming Championships this summer, we had the great idea to set up the camera in the car and shoot some videos during the 6 hour drive to Lancaster, Pennsylvania. In this video, we cover some of the most common comments we get on our videos on YouTube. This video was done as a lark, with a bit of tongue in cheekiness and we had a good time with it. Hope you enjoy the video!

*Grant was super safe as he drove during this video. The cruise control was set at 65MPH and no passing was attempted during the time the video was recording.

-Grant