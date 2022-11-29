We hope each of you has a fantastic Christmas and enjoys time with family, friends and fun wargames. Here is a carefully crafted gift list for the wargamer in your life including several different types of games like Card Driven Games, Hex and Counter, Solitaire only, etc. Most of the games are available on various outlets but you may have to do some searching. Always remember that Noble Knight Games has a great selection of current games and out of print games.

-Grant