Orange Swan: Pacific 1941-1945 is a block wargame covering WWII in the Pacific from 1941 to 1945. As in all other block games, both the Fog of War and Unit strength reduction/increase by rotation, drive the gameplay in Orange Swan, as a player cannot know the identity or the strength of an enemy block until it is revealed in combat. Orange Swan is a historical game with some fixed starting points, but the outcome is completely unpredictable and, despite the historical result, the Axis Side (Japan) can defeat the Allied Side (China, Commonwealth and US).

We posted an interview with the designer Emanuele Santandrea and you can read that at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2021/06/17/interview-with-emanuele-santandrea-designer-of-orange-swan-pacific-1941-1945-from-ventonuovo-games-coming-to-kickstarter-june-24th/

-Grant