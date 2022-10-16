While attending UK Games Expo in June 2022, Alexander sat down with James Buckley from PHALANX to take a quick look at the upcoming WWII East Front game called Iron, Blood, Snow & Mud. The video doesn’t show much of the board or gameplay but is just a quick 5 minute look at the game.

For more information on the game, and a look at the board and other components, you can visit the game page on the PHALANX website at the following link: https://phalanxgames.co.uk/project/iron-blood-snow-mud-2/

-Grant