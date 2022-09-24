While attending Buckeye Game Fest this past April, we had a chance to sit down with Ardwulf (Gary Mengle) to get a crash course introduction to the Operational Combat Series (OCS) from Multi-Man Publishing using Smolensk: Barbarossa Derailed. Ardwulf is a fantastic teacher and gave us lots of great insight into the system. In fact, because of this teach we purchased a copy of Smolensk while at WBC in late July (have yet to get it to the table but….).

-Grant