While attending Buckeye Game Fest this past April, we had a chance to sit down with Ardwulf (Gary Mengle) to get a crash course introduction to the Operational Combat Series (OCS) from Multi-Man Publishing using Smolensk: Barbarossa Derailed. Ardwulf is a fantastic teacher and gave us lots of great insight into the system. In fact, because of this teach we purchased a copy of Smolensk while at WBC in late July (have yet to get it to the table but….).
-Grant
Give OCS a try it’s not as daunting as it may appear despite the counter density. It’s no where near as complicated as let’s say ASL is, which in my opinion, is the Granddaddy of all complicated war-games. Let us know what you find after you give it a play, a more detailed review of the system and your game play would be interesting by both of you in a video. Thanks for all you do for the Hobby.
