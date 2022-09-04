Clash of Cultures: Monumental Edition is an upgraded reprint of the classic game of exploration, expansion, and development and includes the Civilizations and Aztecs expansions in the box. The players have to grow their civilization, advancing both culture and technology, and try to score victory points by building wonders. In this edition of the game, all units were upgraded and there were fully-sculpted miniatures of the Seven Wonders included. The game features a modular board for players to explore, 48 distinct advances, seven mighty Wonders, and loads of miniatures and cards.

