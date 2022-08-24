The Best Four Days in Gaming….we agree with that statement and attended Gen Con 2022 for the 7th year in a row together (not counting the cancelled Gen Con in 2020). Listen to our thoughts on the Con and all the great things that we were able to do. We attended on Thursday and had not planned on going back because we were at WBC the week before for 5 days but the siren call of the Con beckoned us back for a 2nd day on Saturday!

We bought some new dice (as we always seem to do no matter how many dice we have) from Metallic Dice Games and we wanted to remind you that you can use TPADICE on their site and get 10% off your entire order.

-Grant