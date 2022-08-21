Along the same lines of Blitzkrieg! World War Two in 20 Minutes, the new game in this line of fast playing lite wargames is Caesar! Seize Rome in 20 Minutes from PSC Games. The Roman Republic is coming to an end, but not before a power struggle between Caesar and Pompey plays out. In Caesar!, players will command their legions, strategically deploying them to key battlegrounds to try and seize control of the provinces and become ruler of the republic. Players draw tokens from a bag to determine their starting forces and to replenish their losses. Players allocate their resources to each province, gaining tactical advantages and vying for control of the republic. The game is simple and as described in the name plays in 20 minutes. But that doesn’t mean that the game isn’t good. This is a very well designed little filler wargame that provides a good experience with lots of tough choices and strategic decisions.

Three modules to expand the game are also included, where players have the option to poison their opponent, deploy powerful Centurions, and use underhanded tactics to gain advantages in the Expansions of Rome.

The game also has a solo mode designed by Dávid Turczi.

-Grant