Halls of Hegra is a solo only game that is similar to other games such as Robinson Crusoe, This War of Mine and Dead of Winter. The mechanics used in the design include worker placement, bag building, and area control/tower defense. The player takes on the role of the Commander of the Norwegian forces who are holed up in the Halls of Hegra and trying to defend against the attacking Nazis during World War II.

If you are interested in Halls of Hegra, you can back the game on the Kickstarter page at the following link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/tompet/halls-of-hegra

There are only a few days left on the campaign so you will want to act quickly as the campaign ends on Thursday, August 25th at 3:00pm EDT.

