While attending Buckeye Game Fest in April this spring, we were able to get a 5-player game of Successors 4th Edition from PHALANX to the table and this is our first impressions video shot upon conclusion of the game.

Successors is a 2-5 player card-driven wargame based on the wars caused when Alexander the Great died in 323 BC, leaving no clear heir to the immense empire he had conquered. It was not long after his death that the Macedonian generals began to war among themselves over who would be the regent or successor to Alexander’s empire. Successors was first published in 1997 by Avalon Hill and some years later a second edition rulebook was published that gave more options for the Tyche cards. Then Successors III, built on the foundation of the Successors II rules set plus expansion cards, appeared in the Boardgamer. The fourth edition of Successors includes more generals, more scenarios, new Tyche cards, plenty of new components, and a changed map, with Libya and Cyrene being merged.

The game is available (only 1 copy though) on the Noble Knight Games website at the following link: https://www.nobleknight.com/P/2147984242/Successors-4th-Edition

