We shot a video covering the many non-wargames that we played and enjoyed in 2021 including games such as:

Ankh: Gods of Egypt from CMON Games

Oath: Chronicles of Empire and Exile from Leder Games

Border States from Shakos

Clash of Cultures Monumental Edition from WizKids

Dominant Species: Marine from GMT Games

SpaceCorp: Ventures from GMT Games

Alien: Fate of the Nostromo from Ravensburger…

…amongst many others! We do like other games that we play with our family members (Father in Law and other Brother in Law Brum) and really like to share these games with you. You will notice somewhat of a trend as we do really like historically focused games as well as fantasy setting games (such as Gloomhaven and Descent) but also really enjoy cooperatives where we work together for once rather than trying to destroy each other all of the time.

Most of the games in this video can be found on Noble Knight Games at the following link: https://www.nobleknight.com/

-Grant