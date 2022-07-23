1941: Race to Moscow is a follow-up effort to 1944: Race to the Rhine and sees players take command of one of the three German Army groups that were advancing on Moscow during 1941 as a part of Operation Barbarossa during World War II! The game uses the same basic system used in Race to the Rhine, but the gameplay has been modified to create a much more involved and deeper experience tied to the concept of feeding armies to initiate assaults and using trucks and rail to keep them fed and supplied as they appraoch their objectives. Armies found on the board are divided into armored and non-motorized, transports composed of trucks and trains. And the enemy made up of the Soviet army is strong in their resolve to defend the homeland.

-Grant