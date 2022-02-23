The first year of our new Monthly Debrief Series was very successful and is a format that we are going to continue so onto Season 2! I wanted to share the statistics for the series to date so you can get an idea of what months have done better than others and also as a reminder of the topics that we covered.

You can see that our largest views months were April (8,099), May (8,131) and July (7,833). I would say though that those videos are now 6, 8 and 9 months old respectively and therefore have had the advantage of being on the channel longer to allow for more views to pile up. Overall, the series has performed very well with 68,048 total views, which equates to a monthly average views of 5,671.

Here is a look at the total series’ month by month views in comparison:

The January 2022 Debrief Video, which was shot extremely late due to a hectic February and weather events that kept us from getting together earlier, sees us discussing our thoughts on the most immersive wargames that we have played.

Also as usual, we covered the games we played in January and our slate of games to be played in February 2022.

Finally, we announced that we have attracted a high quality sponsor for our Monthly Debrief Video Series in Noble Knight Games. The folks at NKG have provided us with the discount code PLAYAID to give users 5% off any purchase.

-Grant