Walking a Bloody Path: Fallen Timbers 1794 is volume VI in the Battles of the Old Northwest Territory Series from High Flying Dice Games and covers the Battle of Fallen Timbers, which was fought on August 20, 1794, which was the final battle of the Northwest Indian War. The battle was so called because it took place amid trees toppled by a tornado near the Maumee River in northwestern Ohio at the site of the present-day city of Maumee. Beautiful graphic presentation with fast and furious game play that is very interesting.

-Grant