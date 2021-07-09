We continue our series of Monthly Debrief Videos with June 2021. This sixth video in the series saw us discuss balance versus realism in wargames.
-Grant
Monthly Video Debrief, video, War Game Wednesday
Limited dead time problem? Look at the Kickstarter game called Coalitions. There are multiple solo options plus a 7 players option. There are a couple of watch it played videos out there showing game play finishing in about 90 minutes with 5 players. I’m surprised your team wasn’t able to get a prototype copy to test play. Looks like an interesting game.
Hi Grant and Alexander
If you are looking for a really good WW1 documentary check out Peter Jackson’s ‘They Shall not Grow Old’. It uses state of the art techniques to bring the old footage to life. It looks truly amazing. The scene when the old footage transforms into crisp, colour,’modern’ footage is breathtaking.
Mark Holmes (UK)
Try ‘Somme 1918’ from NUTS publishing. Great game. Trenches are there but the Germans soon blast the British out and then it’s a battle of maneuver.
