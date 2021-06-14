A few months ago, we were contacted by Stuart Tonge to see if we would be willing to take a look at his upcoming Cold War game called 2 Minutes to Midnight. Stuart designed Blue Water Navy for Compass Games in 2019 and has now started up a new board game publishing company called Plague Island Games. Their first new game is 2 Minutes to Midnight and it is coming to Kickstarter June 14th at 23:58 UK time.

We also asked Stuart if he would do an interview with us and he was more than willing to talk about the design and its mechanics. You can read that interview at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2021/06/09/interview-with-stuart-tonge-designer-of-2-minutes-to-midnight-from-plague-island-games-coming-to-kickstarter-soon/

If you are interested in 2 Minutes to Midnight, you can check out the Kickstarter page at the following link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/plagueislandgames/2-minutes-to-midnight

-Grant