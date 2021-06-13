Commands & Colors Tricorne: Jacobite Rising is Compass Games’ first standalone game for Commands & Colors Tricorne (ownership of Tricorne is NOT required) and features 13 battle scenarios by Richard Borg. The game comes with a nice mounted game board, terrain tiles, blocks, command and combat cards, stickers and large, molded dice are all included. This iteration in the series has several new and interesting play concepts which brings new experiences and challenges covering the world of the Highland Clans in the time of the Jacobite Risings.

-Grant