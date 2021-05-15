Sepoy Mutiny: The Great Indian Rebellion 1857-1859 is a two-player wargame simulating the rebellion of Sepoy troops in the British Indian Empire in 1857-58. One player represents the British command, and the other the leadership of the Rebels. Both sides are trying to gain control of India. The game system is based on the one originally presented in earlier S&T games: They Died with Their Boots On, Volumes 1 & 2 (S&T 236 & 242). It uses an interactive sequence of play in which command, rebellions and events are randomly generated.

-Grant