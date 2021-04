Dawn’s Early Light: The War of 1812 is a two-player card-driven grand strategy game: a quick-playing, high-level abstract recreation of the entire conflict encompassing the territorial, naval, political, and economic competition between the two sides.

In case you missed it, this game made my Top 10 Wargames of 2020 list coming in at #9 and is a really good game, with some solid mechanics and very interesting abstracted elements that keep the game interesting and varied.

-Grant