Apocalypse Road is a race game using the Thunder Alley/Grand Prix engine. Players attempt to score points by crossing the finish line (somewhat like roller derby) and by eliminating opposing cars. The first team to 15 points wins the event and gets a double portion of foodstuffs as a reward. This game looks really interesting and we really enjoyed our few plays of Thunder Alley so look forward to getting this one to the table with 4 or 5 players.

-Grant