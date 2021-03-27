Wing Leader: Origins 1936-1942 is the third expansion for GMT’s Wing Leader System. Origins dives into the thrilling battles of the inter-war and early-war period. This expansion matches biplanes against fast monoplanes in combat over Spain, China, and Poland. Nationalist CR.32s face off against ‘Red’ I-15s over Madrid. Soviet volunteers fly ‘Chaikas’ against Japanese ‘Claudes’ above China. Bf 109s dive into streams of British Wellingtons, Halifaxes, and Manchesters while defending battleships in Brest.

-Grant