Saladin is the first game in a new series called En Ordre de Bataille, which will present for each volume a legendary medieval leader and two battles in which they have shown themselves well. Saladin is a game intended to recreate the famous battles of Hattin and Arsuf where Saladin was opposed to the crusaders troops of Guy de Lusignan and then to those of Richard the Lionheart.

Saladin will be on Kickstarter later today, March 25th at 8PM GMT+1 in a two pack with another new game called Border States designed by Stéphane Brachet.

If you are interested in Saladin, you can order a copy of the game on the Kickstarter page at the following link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/shakos/duel-pack-saladin-and-border-states

-Grant