Saladin is the first game in a new series called En Ordre de Bataille, which will present for each volume a legendary medieval leader and two battles in which they have shown themselves well. Saladin is a game intended to recreate the famous battles of Hattin and Arsuf where Saladin was opposed to the crusaders troops of Guy de Lusignan and then to those of Richard the Lionheart.
Saladin will be coming to Kickstarter on Thursday, March 25th at 8PM GMT+1 in a two pack with another new game called Border States designed by Stéphane Brachet.
I have enjoyed the publisher’s Napoleon 1806 and 1807, BUT Shako delegated the latter’s shipping to Golden Bell Studios, and washed their hands of it. The shipping cost went from their promised $10-20 in the Kickstarter campaign, to Golden Bell charging $35.
No one is getting rich making wargames, but THIS was the biggest rip-off I’ve experienced in this hobby in over 50 years. Be very. very careful in dealing with these guys – I do think on Shakos part it was probably incompetence (although coupled with a nonchalant attitude to their customers).
Hi Vanorm. I won’t comment about the Napoléon 1807 mess as it has been already heavily discussed, however this time we will handle everything by ourselves and the shipping will be charged during the campaign. So no “bad” surprise concerning higher shipping costs than expected. Dunno if we were nochalant with our customer, however we try to learn from our mistakes.
Good Response.
We all make mistakes that we can learn from; I’m glad to hear Shakos recognizes past shortcomings and will strive to avoid them. I do love your representation of Napoleonic operational warfare.
