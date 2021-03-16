Last month, we started a new series on the YouTube Channel called Monthly Debrief. This series will be a video log of the previous month’s games played, both wargames and “for fun” games, things learned, other new upcoming series of videos (like Basic Training) and a short discussion of on-point topics in the Wargame World. This second video checked in at 1 hour and 3 minutes and we covered the topic of Wargame Magazines.

-Grant