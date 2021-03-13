From Salerno to Rome: World War II – The Italian Campaign, 1943-1944 allows players to simulate the first ten months of the military campaign in Italy during WWII, from the landing in Salerno (September ’43) to the liberation of Rome (June ’44). The game starts with the American 5th Army that has just landed in Salerno and the British 8th Army advancing in Apulia, while the Axis powers gather their forces to hit with a powerful counter-offensive one of the two allied armies.

-Grant