Last month, we started a new series on the YouTube Channel called Monthly Debrief. This series will be a video log of the previous month’s games played, both wargames and “for fun” games, things learned, other new upcoming series of videos (like Basic Training) and a short discussion of on-point topics in the Wargame World. This first video checked in at 43 minutes and was somewhat of a stream of consciousness where we talked about everything from the Super Bowl (which Grant correctly predicted in a Buccaneers victory) to some of the upcoming Kickstarters we are working on covering.

-Grant