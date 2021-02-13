As you know by now, Alexander loves his minis and has been painting up lots of different types so he can play and do these Battle Reports. This is the Battlegroup 15mm line from Plastic Soldier Company and when painted are simply amazing! This is a Battle Report with the British Armoured Division vs. Lufftwaffe Field Division.

One other thing. Alexander has started a new YouTube Channel called Sprue Gate where he does painting tutorials, scale model builds and other hobby craft items. If you like this side of wargaming, go and check his new channel out.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa3t6IEpwxOwHhkzb2EpW7A

-Grant