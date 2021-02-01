The response to the January Wargame Watch was phenomenal. I am not sure I did anything differently than normal but there were some really good games in that one. This month is more good games and there are actually a lot of very interesting looking titles that I want to get to know better. I found 18 games to share with you this month, with 4 of those appearing on Kickstarter.

If you missed the January Wargame Watch, you can read that here at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2021/01/06/wargame-watch-whats-new-upcoming-january-2021/

Pre-Orders

1. Tarawa 1943 from Worthington Publishing Currently on Kickstarter

Tarawa 1943 is about the invasion of Betio Island in the Tarawa Atoll in 1943 by the 2nd Marine Division. I have played at least one other game on this one (D-Day at Tarawa from Decision Games) and really enjoy the amphibious assault aspect of the island hopping campaign in World War II in the Pacific Theater. Tarawa was the first invasion to be challenged on the beaches by the Japanese. The battle was very bloody and the outcome was never assured. In the media, the battle was dubbed as “one square mile of hell!”

The game uses from several established systems including Freeman’s Farm 1777 and Crusader Kingdoms: The War for the Holy Land and is a solitaire wargame that plays in about 45 minutes. The game sees the player with a hand of 3 cards and they have to activate a Marine Battalion to attack various positions occupied by the Japanese, including some with bunkers. Each position on the island and in the waves is made up of three rectangular boxes and the Marines must control all of the positions on the board by the time the deck runs out to win the game.

From the Kickstarter page, we read the following:

Combat and movement activation is from position to position along the arrows. Normally only markers from one side or the other may be in a position, however, Infiltration may allow Japanese markers to move into USMC occupied positions, at which point they must be eliminated to allow further activations. Each position has an area for up to 3 markers, a movement/attack arrow/ a position priority # (in red) and the position name. Red Beach 1 (position 1) is a tough nut to crack.

The USMC cards add to the USMC players options, some add dice as support to attacks, some allow the adjustment of a die face, some allow multiple battalions to activate, however “bad intelligence” will slow your drive and allow the Japaneses AI a double activation.

This one seems to be a fairly simple game with quick setup and nice components but is very hard to win, particularly on the hard setting. I love a good solitaire wargame and anything on the Pacific Theater is always a must play for me.

We posted an interview with the designer Grant Wylie on the blog and you can read that at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2021/01/25/interview-with-grant-wylie-designer-of-tarawa-1943-from-worthington-publishing-currently-on-kickstarter/

If you are interested in Tarawa 1943, you can back a copy on the Kickstarter page at the following link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1456271622/tarawa-1943-launching-january-23

As of February 1st, the project is funded and has raised $28,187 toward the $1,943 goal from 331 backers. The campaign will end on Saturday, February 6th at 4:00pm EST.

2. Rommel in the Desert Enhanced from Columbia Games Currently on Kickstarter

We love a good block wargame (Best 3 Games with…Blocks!) and Columbia makes many of the best. Throw in North Africa and World War II and you have a recipe for a classic duel in the desert. Columbia has been rereleasing their classic block games on Kickstarter over the past year or so and now it is Rommel in the Desert being rereleased in a special Enhanced version.

From the Kickstarter page, we read the following about what makes up the Enhanced version:

For this new edition of Rommel in the Desert, we have taken great care to remake the classic game better than ever. The new Rommel map is 17×34 inches (taller than previous editions). This allows for room to fit the 2 southern oases better on the map (the game effect is the same but they look better). It is a high-quality mounted map printed on 2 laminated sheets of 400gsm card stock, coated on both sides. The 42 Rommel cards are poker-sized and printed on deluxe playing-card stock. They will be printed on 310g German black core.

A classic system, using blocks that create an interesting dilemma with fog of war and not knowing what you are attacking and this one appears to be the definitive version to own.

If you are interested in Rommel in the Desert Enhanced, you can back a copy on the Kickstarter page at the following link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/columbiagames/rommel-in-the-desert-deluxe-edition

As of February 1st, the project is funded and has raised $39,580 toward the $5,000 goal from 291 backers. The campaign will end on Friday, February 5th at 10:00pm EST.

3. The Pratzen: Austerlitz, 1805 from Canvas Temple Publishing Currently on Kickstarter

I am not a huge Napoleonics guy but have enjoyed the games that we have played on the subject.

From the game page, we read the following:

The Pratzen: Austerlitz 1805 is a two-player board game that portrays the fighting on and around the Pratzen Heights at the Battle of Austerlitz. The battle was fought between the French forces of Napoleon Bonaparte and a larger allied army composed of Austrian and Russian forces. The battle is considered to be one of the most important and decisive engagements of the Napoleonic Wars. The engagement result brought the War of the Third Coalition to an end and about the Treaty of Pressburg. The battle is widely thought of as a tactical masterpiece on par with Cannae. The game is designed by industry veteran and author of The Art of Wargaming, Peter P. Perla. The game system of The Pratzen: Austerlitz 1805 began some three decades ago as an idea to update the classic SPI tactical game Grenadier, published in 1971. Pratzen evolved into a merger of the Grenadier scale with some different combat mechanics based on the original von Reisswitz Kreigsspiel rules of 1824, adopted as a training tool in the Prussian army after the Napoleonic Wars. The scale was shifted from half-battalions to companies and divisions as the basic infantry maneuver piece, and much additional streamlining and simplification ensued.

If you are interested in The Pratzen: Austerlitz, 1805, you can back a copy on the Kickstarter page at the following link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/ctp/the-pratzen-austerlitz-1805

As of February 1st, the project is funded and has raised $17,390 toward the $8,000 goal from 208 backers. The campaign will end on Monday, February 22nd at 6:00am EST.

4. In the Shadows: French Resistance 1943-1944 from GMT Games

As you know, we do designer interviews on the blog on a weekly basis and try to reach to out to new designers to bring variety to them. Two designers that we have done several interviews with are Dan Bullock (No Motherland Without from Compass Games) and Joe Schmidt (several titles including Guerillas of the Peninsular War, The Present Winter, Anzac Cove and Kettle Hill). Recently they teamed up for a special game design contest called Consim Game Jam, and while their design didn’t win the contest, they have now brought their creation to reality with a deal with GMT Games.

From the game page we read the following:

In the Shadows is a two-player card-driven game about the desperate struggle of the French Resistance against the occupying Nazi and collaborating French forces between January 1943 and June 1944. In the game you will play as either the Resistance or the Occupation in a fight over the hearts and minds of the French People. The game strives to have players better understand the nuances of the resistance and the clandestine nature of the fight that led to the founding of the fourth French Republic.

Card Driven Games are one of my favorite wargame mediums as they allow for greater integration of the history of the struggles they cover but also because they are generally easy to pickup and learn. In the Shadows is a Card Driven Game but takes the medium in a new direction.

The gameplay of In the Shadows is driven by Event cards and Actions based on suits. The game relies on three different suits (the Resistance Cross, the Victory Cross, and the Iron Cross) to determine the cost and effectiveness of your Actions. Narratively, this is meant to represent the vital importance of local networks and resources. You may be working with resources in Paris but need to perform Sabotage Actions in Vichy. In this way, the game can better replicate the choices that the leaders of the Occupation and Resistance needed to make.

If you are interested in In the Shadows: French Resistance 1943-1944 you can pre-order a copy on the P500 game page for $30.00 at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-905-in-the-shadows.aspx

5. Prime Minister from GMT Games

Both Alexander and I enjoy games that have player interaction and negotiation. We also enjoy historically themed board games that attempt to replicate the political process and the machinations that are behind it. Prime Minister appears to be a game that does all of the above and has piqued my interest for sure.

From the game page, we read the following:

In Prime Minister, 1 to 4 players take on the roles of talented politicians vying for power and prestige in Victorian-era Britain.

At the beginning of the game, each player draws a politician card representing one of the ten historical Prime Ministers who served during Queen Victoria’s reign. Each card features unique abilities that you’ll retain throughout the game. You’ll also have one of three exchangeable player mats for your Politician’s current role: Prime Minister, Opposition Leader, or Backbencher. While always keeping one eye on the upcoming election, players select and debate bills, pursue official appointments, recruit support by hobnobbing with influential Victorians, garner favor with the Queen, and, when the time is right, challenge other players for their leadership roles and seize their player mats. Politician roles and party control of government shift throughout the game, and you’ll rack up victory points as you secure personal and political achievements. Win the game by becoming the first to reach 100 victory points while holding the Prime Minister’s role.

If you are interested in Prime Minister you can pre-order a copy on the P500 game page for $52.00 at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-906-prime-minister.aspx

6. CDG Solo System from GMT Games

Furthering the CDG theme, comes a new solitaire system (not really new as this has been out there for while) but a new revised system using a system designed by the infamous Stuka Joe AKA Jose Ruiz. One of the difficulties with a good CDG is that they typically require 2 players. But what if there was a workable solution to play these CDG’s with only 1 player?

From the game page, we read the following:

The CDG Solo System is a revised GMT Edition of Stuka Joe’s CDG solo method, which streamlines two-handed solitaire gameplay by decreasing turn to turn overhead and maintenance. This method of play increases narrative immersion as the great battles of history unfold on your tabletop. The GMT edition of the CDG Solo System includes professionally printed components, a custom screen-printed die, an official ruleset, and Playsheets for six of GMT’s most popular Card Driven Games.

Along with a Rules Summary and the components talked about above, the system will launch with official Playsheet support for six GMT games including Caesar: Rome vs Gaul, Commands & Colors: Ancients, For The People, Illusions of Glory, Paths of Glory and Washington’s War.

I will say this. If I have a way to play some of my favorite CDG’s without having to get together with Alexander, you can count me in.

If you are interested in CDG Solo System you can pre-order a copy on the P500 game page for $14.00 at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-908-cdg-solo-system.aspx

7. Dominant Species 6th Printing from GMT Games

If you haven’t played Dominant Species, you need to. It is simply one of the best and most interesting area control games that I have ever played. I recently picked up a 5th Printing copy of the game from my FLGS because it was affordable and because our friend who owned the game moved away. Now I can play my own game and attempt to survive through the Great Ice Age in approximately 90,000 BC. Also, if a game has gone through 6 printings and still going strong you know that there is something there!

Here is a link to a written review on our blog written by Tim Vail (the friend that I mentioned that moved away): https://theplayersaid.com/2016/09/07/review-dominant-species-by-gmt-games/

If you are interested in Dominant Species 6th Printing you can pre-order a copy from the P500 game page for $59.00 at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-909-dominant-species-6th-printing.aspx

8. Talon 3rd Printing from GMT Games

We played this game a few years ago after the 2nd Printing edition was released and we really enjoyed it. What is there not to like? Large space ship tactical combat is never a bad thing and this one has several very interesting elements. From the way you use a black erasable marker on the ship tiles to mark damage and then erase them only to do it all over again to the problems inherent with maneuvering any large capital ship, either in water or in space, and getting your weapons in a position to fire and do the most damage to your opponent. This game is a solid experience and Jim Krohn did a great job with the design.

Here is a link to our video review of Talon 2nd Printing from a few years ago in case you want to get our thoughts on how the game plays and what you can expect from the experience:

If you are interested in Talon 3rd Printing you can pre-order a copy from the P500 game page for $44.00 at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-910-talon-3rd-printing.aspx

9. OCS The Third Winter: The Battle for the Ukraine, September 1943 – April 1944 from Multi-Man Publishing

Do you love monster wargames? Games that require a house addition in order to layout out the 4-6 maps? Well, this one is just for you. The newest game in the Operational Combat Series is The Third Winter: The Battle for the Ukraine, September 1943 – April 1944 from Multi-Man Publishing. This game was announced on pre-order just a few days ago and thanks to Ardwulf I caught it and was able to add it to this month’s list.

From the game page, we read the following:

The Third Winter: The Battle for the Ukraine, September 1943 – April 1944, begins with the “Race to the Dnepr,” as Army Group South rushed to a secure defensive position behind one of Europe’s largest rivers. Four powerful Soviet Fronts must be used in close cooperation to overcome the Axis forces, which include two Panzer Armies. The game contains 85% of the total Wehrmacht’s mechanized strength at this stage of the war and 75% of the Red Army’s. The Germans must hold the Dnepr barrier as long as possible, followed by a fighting retreat to the Carpathian Mountains to the west. The Soviets can crush the Axis invader with the advantage of their most reliable ally: General Winter. It is the Third Winter on the Russian Front.

The Soviets have the initiative and a formidable force, but an equally challenging task. The Dnepr is a huge obstacle and the German panzer formations are wounded but dangerous. The German player has the challenge of active defense in the style of Army Group South Commander Erich von Manstein. Both sides are in for a challenging fight.

Sounds like many of the East Front games that we have played in the past but specifically is focused on the winter of 1943-1944. But not so fast. There are some special rules being added to the system for this game.

Special rules in this 19th game of the Operational Combat Series have been carefully designed to recreate this intense campaign. They include: • Soviet Front command structure is modeled by the four Fronts being either on Offensive or Paused posture. The Soviet player can switch one front “off” and another “on” to shift focus and force the Axis to deal with sudden threats in a different part of the map. When Soviet formations are burned out, they withdraw into the “RVGK” for rebuilding, and can reappear suddenly in a new area, enabling Maskirovka surprises. Each Front has a dedicated Air Army and Frontal Barrages to initiate offensives. The game shows the increasing strength and competency of the Red Army in both units and Action ratings.

• German units in play include Kampfgruppe Divisions, German Remnants, German Army and Army Group HQs,Tiger Companies, Hartman and JG52 aces, Hans-Ulrich Rudel and his tank-busting aircraft, and the Romanian Home army

• Random events similar to what are found in the award-winning Beyond the Rhine. These cover things like Soviet Patrol Boat Raids, Lend-Lease, Fuel Shortages, Heroes who affect combat, Arty Ammo Stockpiles, and Partisan Offensives. The 44 possible events add a lot of historical flavor but require very little rules overhead.

• The importance and difficulty of the Dnepr crossings are distilled into rules allowing the bridges to be blown and repaired, and ferries to be emplaced, all leading to Soviet Bridgehead battles

• Both sides were deploying more and more anti-aircraft assets, modeled with units that make air barrages more difficult.

• Axis Fortress HQ units that enable cut-off units to continue to function and shows the decline of the Wehrmacht, from a mobile warfare army to a defensive army, with limited counterattack capability. KG HQs allow ad hoc mechanized formations to combine to simulate the desperate nature of the struggle.

The Third Winter features two monster-sized campaigns that use a 44×66-inch map layout and over 1,500 combat units. Also included are several smaller scenarios, including four 1-map games.

If you are interested in The Third Winter: The Battle for the Ukraine, September 1943 – April 1944, you can pre-order a copy for $140.00 on the Multi-Man Publishing website at the following link: https://mmpgamers.com/preorders-c-1/the-third-winter-p-188

10. DEFCON 1 from Asyncron Games Coming to Kickstarter February 1st

I am always interested in a game that covers the Cold War period. Recently, I saw a very interesting and ambitious looking game that is going to Kickstarter.

From the Board Game Geek page, we read the following about the game:

DEFCON 1 takes place during the Cold War stretching from 1950 to 1990. The game is a asymmetric clash between 5 different factions. All cards and technologies are historically based. The game also boast several different modes including a game for any number of players. 2 players : Classical East vs West Chess Game.

3 players : Death Circle Game.

4 players : Semi Cooperation Game.

5 players : Secret Objective Game. There are 3 Major Blocks represented in the game including the Warsaw Pact, Atlantic Alliance, and Un-Aligned. There are also 2 Minor Blocks including the People’s Republic of China and French Republic.

Here is an interesting video that gives a good look at the game:

If you are interested in DEFCON 1 you can back a copy on the Kickstarter page at the following link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/asyncron-games/defcon-1?ref=bggforums&token=37d194c7

New Release

1. Space Infantry: Federation from Lock ‘n Load Publishing

Sci-fi themed games always get me! I don’t even really care what kind of sci-fi either, whether it is fantasy like Star Wars, or overly technical like Star Trek, I simply love watching, playing, reading it. I can never really get enough.

The Space Infantry Series from Lock ‘n Load Publishing is such a game that I simply want more of. Last year, LnL released the game with a new look and feel as well as an expansion and it was a big hit and now they come back with a new stand alone game in the series called Space Infantry: Federation.

From the game page, we read the following:

Space Infantry Federation, is a new game designed by Nathan Hansen in the Space Infantry Universe with you as the leader of the Space Infantry military. The Federation has achieved the technology necessary for interstellar travel, giving us the capability to expand the empire beyond the solar system. However, it turns out that we are not alone in the universe! Five rival alien races – the Cuthonians, Flesh Eaters, Cybers, and Mutants – are not too thrilled at the Federation’s advancement into what they believe is their territory. Top that off with the lurking threat of a band of fearsome Mercenaries, a race to achieve the best technology, and the ever-shifting tides of diplomacy and war, and Space Infantry Federation is a game that – both literally and figuratively – takes place on a galactic scale.

Many things can go wrong on this journey. If an alien race starship is in Sol by the end of one’s turn, the Earth is conquered and the Federation has fallen and will be lost to their new overlords. If Federation Stability drops to zero, anarchy will reign supreme. If all of the aliens achieve technology beyond what the Federation could ever dream of.

But even with all of these ways to fail, you are determined, and if you can lead the Federation to take over the exoplanets in the various enemy territories, we will have an established foothold in galactic affairs for millennia to come. However, to do this we must build starships and space stations, maneuver those starships to other worlds, research new technologies, spy on the advancements of our enemies, and keep up the morale on the homefront. Meanwhile, you must work your way through the political tides with the alien races which are always in constant flux; There are many ways to win or lose our Federation, good luck Commander.

Here is a link to Alexander’s look at Space Infantry: Resurgence:

If you are interested in Space Infantry: Federation, you can order a copy from the Lock ‘n Load Publishing website for $34.00 at the following link: https://store.lnlpublishing.com/space-infantry-federation-llp983751

2. Empire at Sunrise: The Great War in Asia, 1914 from Hollandspiele

We love a good Hollandspiele game. They always have such interesting topics and the games are simply well done. This month we have two games of theirs on this list with the first being a look at The Great War in Asia with Empire at Sunrise.

From the game page, we read the following:

As the guns of august were heard firing across Europe, the German kaiserliche marine began commerce raiding in the Pacific, targeting British shipping and colonial holdings to reduce their economic ability to fight on the continent. The Empire of Japan, eager to emerge as a global power and seeing an opportunity to expand at the expense of Germany’s Asian and Pacific colonies, entered the Great War alongside their British allies. John Gorkowski’s Empire at Sunrise: The Great War in Asia, 1914 depicts the struggle for control of Pacific sea lanes during the opening months of World War I. Its focus is largely on naval operations – on the cat-and-mouse dance of destroyers and battleships. The game presents its action at three different telescoping scales using nested playing surfaces, representing the area around Tsingtao at six miles per hex, the fight over the Asian Pacific at 240 miles per hex, and the entire Pacific Ocean at 1440 miles per zone. From the Battle of Coronel off the coast of Chile to the Siege of Tsingtao in China, this game elegantly captures the sweep of a forgotten chapter in the history of World War I.

A game on naval operations during The Great War in the Pacific? Sign me up. Plus this one looks really great on the table and has those typically thick counters. Also, three different scales in the same game seems like a very interesting take on the vastness that is the Pacific Ocean so I am really interested to see how this one plays.

If you are interested in Empire at Sunrise: The Great War in Asia, 1914, you can order a copy from the Hollandspiele website for $45.00 at the following link: https://hollandspiele.com/products/empire-at-sunrise

3. Table Battles Expansion No. 5: The Grand Alliance from Hollandspiele

We really have enjoyed our experience with Table Battles. The system is really flexible and light and very interesting as it takes a look at all types of fighting style, periods and tactics. Plus it is a small format game with a small footprint that can be taken with you anywhere and enjoyed. Now comes the 5th Expansion which takes a look at the Nine Years War and War of Spanish Succession.

From the game page, we read the following:

The fifth expansion to Tom Russell’s popular Table Battles Series recreates six battles – two from the Nine Years War and four from the War of the Spanish Succession – the age of Eugene and Marlborough, Villars and Luxembourg. Unique to this set is the introduction of a “link” – a relationship between two formations that mitigates casualties. Some scenarios also allow players to shift unit sticks from one part of the battlefield to another.

The six battles in this set are Fleurus, Marsaglia, Chiari, Blenheim, Ramillies and Denain

If you are interested in the Table Battles Series, but don’t know much about the game and how it plays, here is a look at our review of Table Battles 2nd Edition:

If you are interested in Table Battles Expansion No. 5: The Grand Alliance, you can order a copy from the Hollandspiele website for $20.00 at the following link: https://hollandspiele.com/products/table-battles-expansion-no-5-the-grand-alliance

4. Black Hell: Assault on Los Negros Island, February 29-March 9, 1944 from High Flying Dice Games

Each month you can count an interesting new game from High Flying Dice Games that covers a rarely gamed topic and this month was no different with Black Hell: Assault on Los Negros Island, February 29-March 9, 1944. Plus those beautiful Nils Johannson graphics!

From the game page, we read the following:

Before fleeing Corregidor, General Douglas MacArthur pledged to return to the Philippines. It was first necessary to retake New Guinea and at least neutralize the Japanese fortified base at Rabaul. Taking the island of Los Negros and its airbase at Momote would cut off Rabaul’s ability to received supplies from Japan or elsewhere, and allow the US-led forces to advance for an offensive to retake the Philippines. US Intelligence thought the island was only held by a small Japanese garrison made up mostly of ground crewmen and laborers. Instead, the island was held by a Japanese army garrison composed of many veteran troops whose numbers nearly exceeded those of the US force tasked with taking the island. What ensued was a protracted and violent fight. Perhaps you can do as well or better?

If you are interested in Black Hell: Assault on Los Negros Island, February 29-March 9, 1944 you can order a copy from the High Flying Dice Games website for $17.95 at the following link: http://www.hfdgames.com/negros.html

5. Coalition! The Napoleonic Wars, 1805-1815 from Compass Games

Everyone loves a good Napoleonic game right? This one looks to be pretty awesome as it is a designed for 2-6 players. I can almost see the glorious struggle it will most assuredly be for the British player as they have to work with lots of other players to get on the same strategic page to face the forces of Napoleon.

From the game page, we read the following:

COALITION! is a game about the Napoleonic Wars (1805-1815) for two to six players that can be completed in a single evening. The scope of the game is grand-strategy with some operational components (as the execution of maneuvers as Marching to the Sound of the Guns), being the British player launching successive Coalitions to destroy France and his Empire. You will remember and reenact this flamboyant period handling historical Generals, Armies, Fleets and Event Cards. Prepare to fight from Austerlitz to Waterloo in just one evening! The British Player will launch successive Coalitions of allied countries to destroy the French Empire, and the French player will try to survive and win the game by earning Gloire and Victory Points or by surrendering Great Britain through the Continental Blockade. Also, in the 3-6 players version, every individual player will control a Major Power with his own agenda, trying to win the game also through their own Victory and Gloire Points…

If you are interested in Coalition!: The Napoleonic Wars, 1805-1815 you can order a copy for $69.00 from the Compass Games website at the following link: https://www.compassgames.com/preorders/coalition-the-napoleonic-wars-1805-1815.html

6. In Magnificent Style: Pickett’s Charge at Gettysburg Deluxe Edition from Worthington Publishing

Worthington Publishing recently signed on Hermann Luttmann and his famous solitaire experience In Magnificent Style and then launched a successful Kickstarter in late July 2020 for a deluxe version of the game with a mounted map board, custom dice, updated counters and all rules appearing on the board.

If you don’t know, In Magnificent Style is one of those White Whale games that everyone talks about but it is bit hard to find now as it is out of print. So now is your chance.

From the game page, we read the following:

In Magnificent Style is a solitaire game depicting the final desperate Confederate attack on 3 July 1863 at the Battle of Gettysburg, popularly known as Pickett’s Charge. As General Longstreet, you must decide how quickly to press your troops across this deadly open ground before allowing the men to regroup for another bound. But time is not on your side, and the longer your stalwart soldiers remain in this maelstrom of enemy fire.. the more dangerous it becomes, and the less likely they will arrive with the verve and numbers required to carry the day.

We also published an interview with Hermann Luttmann on the blog and you can read that at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2020/07/13/interview-with-hermann-luttmann-designer-of-in-magnificent-style-picketts-charge-deluxe-from-worthington-publishing-coming-to-kickstarter-soon/

If you are interested in In Magnificent Style: Pickett’s Charge at Gettysburg Deluxe Edition you can order a copy for $75.00 from the Worthington Publishing website at the following link: https://www.worthingtonpublishing.com/collection/in-magnificent-style-picketts-charge

7. Battle of the Bulge 1944 from Worthington Publishing

I know you are asking yourselves that question. What question you might say? Well, do we really need another Bulge game. And I say yes, but add the caveat that it must be playable and not take the better part of a month to get through. I might have the game for you then as Battle of the Bulge 1944 is designed by a veteran scenario designer, who is taking his first plunge at full design, and is going about it in the right manner.

From the game page, we read the following:

Designed by Dan Fournie, and using concepts from Worthington’s Holdfast Series, this fast playing Bulge game will give you hours of game play. With fewer than 50 counters per side, and 8 pages of rules, you’ll be up and playing in 15 minutes, and finishing games in 2 hours or less. Each side gets a set number of resource points to move and have combat, each move or combat costing a resource point. But you can do these in any order, so attack with an adjacent unit, create a hole, and then race through with another unit, which can then attack! Then move the initial unit that attacked to create the hole…the decisions are yours! Breakthroughs will occur, having the right units in position to exploit your opportunities is critical. The Germans start with more resource points and will reduce as the game goes on, the allies on the other hand start with fewer and go up as the game goes on, reflecting the historical situation.

We also published an interview with the designer Dan Fournie and you can read that at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2020/06/24/interview-with-dan-fournie-designer-of-1944-battle-of-the-bulge-from-worthington-publishing-coming-to-kickstarter-soon/

If you are interested in Battle of the Bulge 1944 from Worthington Publishing you can order a copy for $70.00 from the Worthington Publishing website at the following link: https://www.worthingtonpublishing.com/collection/battle-of-the-bulge-1944

8. The Dogs of War C3 Module 2 The BAOR Sector, 1985 from Thin Red Line Games

Cold War Gone Hot games are well….hot right now and this one is the second iteration of this titanic what if struggle from Thin Red Line Games in the C3 Series that first saw Less Than 60 Miles hit the scene in 2019. The Dogs of War is new and ready to launch.

From the game page, we read the following:

Taking its roots from SPI’s Central Front and NATO: Division Commander, The Dogs of War is the second module of the C3 Series, focused on Command, Control and Communication pioneered by Less Than 60 Miles – one of the five nominees for the 2019 Charles Roberts Awards as Best Post-WW2, Cold War, & Hypothetical Era Board Wargame. All the elements of modern mechanized warfare are covered: Chemical and Nuclear Weapons, Attack Helicopters, Engineers, Electronic Warfare, Counter-battery Fire, Ribbon Bridges, Army Doctrines, Reconnaissance units, Close Air Support coordination and more. Several typical wargame mechanics have been reinterpreted, and both sides will fight three equally dangerous foes: the enemy, their own plan and time. Even a simple action can quickly turn into a disaster when facing an opponent using more efficiently the real key to victory: the OODA Loop theorized by John Boyd in the early ‘80s and used today as the basis for several military doctrines.

If you are interested in The Dogs of War you can order a copy for 86.5 Euros from the Thin Red Line Games website at the the following link: https://trlgames.com/the-dogs-of-war/

Thanks for sticking with me through the list and all of the great games that I found. I know that you cannot have the money to buy all of these (maybe you just won the lottery and do!) but I really enjoy keeping up with what is new and upcoming. Please let me know if you know of any games out there that I missed.

-Grant