We were feeling festive around Halloween and decided to put together a list of our favorite horror themed games. Enjoy.
-Grant
We were feeling festive around Halloween and decided to put together a list of our favorite horror themed games. Enjoy.
-Grant
Hey Guys,
Loved the “Horror” list. It got me thinking about the games I would put on a list…
(Not in any order)
1)Operation Tannhauser (Fantasy Flight)
2)Isles of Terror (KSer)
3)Mansions of Madness
4)Run, Fight or Die
5) Illuminati (Steve Jackson Games)
6) Letters from White Chapel.
What do you think?
LikeLiked by 1 person