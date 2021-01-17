The Table Battles system is a light battle game that recreates battles throughout human history with broad strokes and an emphasis on playability. Players roll and allocate dice to Unit cards, with each card accepting specific die results or dice combinations. On a later turn, those dice are removed to activate the Unit and attack an enemy formation, removing wooden pieces assigned to the formation in question. But the enemy may be able to screen the attack (cancelling it), counterattacking (inflicting extra losses on the attacker), or absorb it via a strategic reserve. In fact, in most cases, the enemy MUST do so if they’re able to. The result is a tense cat-and-mouse game in which both players make feints and counterfeints, looking for an advantage and acting decisively once it presents itself.
-Grant
Nice chatty review guys! I took this on holiday with me and had a ball playing some of the games solo, but in the end I ended up quite conflicted about it as a system. Of course, the battles are hugely simplified, and the limitations historically imposed by geography and force dispositions are represented solely by the information on the cards – there is no map and the position of the cards on the table is irrelevant. As a result, the game felt more like an abstract puzzle game than a historical simulation. But still, it’s an interesting approach and the games themselves are fun!
Great wargaming TV!
I’d be interested to see how terrain is used by the generals? Or, is terrain covered in the cards!
YouTube just gets better- v professional!
