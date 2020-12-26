Brotherhood & Unity is a 2-3 player card driven wargame which depicts the war in Bosnia and Herzegovina from 1992-1995 typically referred to as the Bosnian War. The game shows all of the major events of the war, including the siege of Sarajevo (shown in separate, detailed map), to the ferocious battles for the Posavina corridor, and desperate defense of the Bosniak enclaves. Main features are a Point-To-Point movement system, play driven by Strategy Cards, quick combat resolution (no CRT), streamlined rules and fast gameplay. Interaction between warring sides (Bosniaks, Serbs and Croats) creates an intensive and exciting gameplay experience.

-Grant