Alexander loves his minis and has been painting up lots of different types so he can play and do these Battle Reports. This is the Battlegroup 15mm line from Plastic Soldier Company and when painted are simply amazing! This is a Battle Report with the British Motor Rifle Platoon vs. German Panzer Grenadiers.
-Grant
Alexander,
First of all, this is a type of war game, I’ve rarely seen and have never played. It seems you have a real talent for setting up a very neat scenario… all your geographic elements look clean, and sharp. Your painting skills are evident. It looks like great fun… a good way to spend many hours. I found it very refreshing…
