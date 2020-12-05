1989: Dawn of Freedom is a fast paced game simulating the end of the Cold War in 1989. During this year, a series of democratic revolutions ended the 40 year Soviet empire in Eastern Europe. 1989 simulates the political, social and economic aspects of these revolutions using a card driven system similar to Twilight Struggle.
-Grant
Lech Wałęsa on the left, actually 🙂
Yeah. I realized that about 10 minutes after shooting the video but didn’t want to shoot again. Hahaha. Sorry.
