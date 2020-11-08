The Aeronautica Imperialis: Wings of Vengeance boxed set includes everything you need to play exciting games of aerial combat between aircraft from the Imperial Navy and the Ork Air Waaagh!

The set includes the following Citadel multipart plastic miniatures, each supplied with an Aeronautica Imperialis base:

2x Imperial Navy Thunderbolt Fighters (can be assembled as Thunderbolt Fighters or Thunderbolt Fury Fighters)

2x Imperial Navy Marauder Bombers

3x Ork Air Waaagh! Dakkajets

2x Ork Air Waaagh! Fighta Bommers

