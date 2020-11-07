The Table Battles system is a light battle game that recreates battles throughout human history with broad strokes and an emphasis on playability. Players roll and allocate dice to Unit cards, with each card accepting specific die results or dice combinations. On a later turn, those dice are removed to activate the Unit and attack an enemy formation, removing wooden pieces assigned to the formation in question. But the enemy may be able to screen the attack (cancelling it), counterattacking (inflicting extra losses on the attacker), or absorb it via a strategic reserve. In fact, in most cases, the enemy MUST do so if they’re able to. The result is a tense cat-and-mouse game in which both players make feints and counterfeints, looking for an advantage and acting decisively once it presents itself.

-Grant