Fitna: The Global War in the Middle East is a two- to six-player grand strategic level card-driven wargame depicting the military confrontations in the Middle East since 2012, up to the near future. Among 10 historical and hypothetical scenarios, players can simulate the war against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), the Kurdish Rebellion, the Sunni versus Shia confrontation as well as Russian, Turkish, Israeli and Western intervention in the region. ISIS troops are activated through Event cards.

We published an interview on the blog with designer Pierre Razoux in late 2018 and you can read that at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2018/08/06/interview-with-pierre-razoux-designer-of-fitna-the-global-war-in-the-middle-east-2013-from-nuts-publishing/

-Grant