Amerika Bomber is an alternate reality solitaire game in which World War II has gone wrong for the Allies and Nazi Germany repelled the Allies at Normandy and have now developed long range Bombers to attack the United States. The player will command one of 6 models of Amerika Bomber from a base in the Azores as they strategically bomb the U.S. mainland. The goal is to maximize bombing damage while improving your pilot and crew, and to survive increasingly difficult missions.

If you are interested, we posted an interview on the blog with the designer Gregory M. Smith. You can read that at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2018/12/24/interview-with-gregory-m-smith-designer-of-amerika-bomber-evil-queen-of-the-skies-strategic-bombing-of-america-1947-1948-from-compass-games/

