Field Commander: Rommel was designed by Dan Verssen and is the first game in the Field Commander Series of historical strategy board games. The player takes command of General Erwin Rommel’s forces in 3 different WWII campaigns: France 1940, North Africa 1941, and D-Day 1944. The game uses an easy to use system where the player will use Battle Plan and Operation Plan chits to manage the Allied movement, combat, and reinforcements.

-Grant