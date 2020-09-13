We have been on a journey to play through all of the Commands and Colors System games over the past year or so and our final entry was Battle Cry from Avalon Hill.
-Grant
Some of the play differences between the 1st edition (shown/reviewed) and the 2nd edition (the 150th Anniversary issue) –
Card mix changed slightly – for example, no more total assault and probe cards now allow 2 card draw
Generals no longer add to dice unless a card allows them
Retreat off the board is no longer necessarily auto elimination – just lose 1 strength for each retreat that cannot be accomplished until the unit is eliminated
Despite its age, BC is still a tournament staple at many cons – which is testimony to the elegance of the design.
