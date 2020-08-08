March on the Drina is set in World war I and covers the Balkan Peninsula Theater. Austria-Hungary, Germany and Bulgaria are invading the Kingdom of Serbia. The goal of the game for the Central Powers is to occupy all cities in Serbia, while Serbia’s goal is to prevent that and liberate all of its territory.

Each side has four types of units: infantry, cavalry, artillery and generals. The map is divided into hexagons and only one unit can occupy one hexagon. National Military Capacity is gained by controlling the cities and it is used to reinforce your armies. Each general has special abilities which are forwarded to the troops under their control.

The game lasts 14 rounds max where each round represents one period of 1914-1918 conflict and that period is described on one card of the Calendar and it brings special effects on one round of the game.

The game is designed by a pair of brothers named Janko and Vukašin Nišavić and the project is dedicated to their father Darko, which I think is very cool!

The game is coming to Kickstarter in the Fall of 2020 so keep your eyes out for our preview video and the start of the campaign.

-Grant